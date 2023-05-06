NEET UG 2023: NTA Postpones Exam For Students With Centres In Manipur, Check Latets Update

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the NEET UG 2023 examination for the students who have been alloted examination centres in Manipur.

According to the ANI, the NTA has released an official notice on Saturday to inform the candidates about the development. In the notice the NTA stated,"it is to inform you that the NEET (UG)- 2023 Exam has been postponed for the candidates who were alloted examination Centres in the State of Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date."

The notice comes amid communal clashes in the state of Manipur. The violence first erupted in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date, Time & More

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The exam will be conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

The NTa has already released the NEET UG 2023 admit cards on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their NEET hall ticket by visiting the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. To download the NEET UG hall ticket 2023, candidates must enter their NEET application form 2023 number and date of birth. Candidates can download their NEET Admit Card 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below