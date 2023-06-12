NEET UG 2023 Result Likely To Be Declared This Week On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Update

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Result 2023 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest reports the NTA is expected to declare the NEET Result 2023 anytime this week, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

NEET UG Result 2023 Date and Time

According to the past trends, if the NEET UG exam is conducted in the first week of May then the NTA announces the NEET UG Results by the second week of June and the same is expected this year. However, this year the NEET exams for Manipur candidates were postponed and were rescheduled to June first week due to violence that erupted in the state, hence a delay in NEET UG Result 2023 is likely.

Since the NTA released the NEET UG 2023 Answer Key for the Manipur candidates on June 11 and the candidates are given a chance to raise the objection against the provisional answer key till June 12, 2023, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 can be released by the end of this week, however, the NTA will release the official schedule for the declaration of NEET Results on the official website.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their NEET UG 2023 results from the official website following the simple steps given below.

Here's How To Download NEET UG Result 2023

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result”

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your NEET UG roll number, date of birth and other required details

Step 4: Click on Submit and your NEET UG Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your NEET scorecard and take a printout for future reference