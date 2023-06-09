Live | NEET UG Result 2023 (SHORTLY): NTA To Likely Release NEET Result This Week, Answer Key OUT At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Cut Off, Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 answer key on June 5. The NEET UG official answer key PDF is available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NEET UG 2023 response sheet has also been released. NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared this week. The NEET result 2023 will be out on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key release date.

NEET UG 2023: Toppers List Here

Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.