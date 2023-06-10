NEET UG 2023 Result To Be Declared Soon On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

NEET UG 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2023 Result on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG result 2023 is expected within the next week, according to the most recent information and media reports. Most likely, the NEET result 2023 date will be confirmed and officially released very soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the NTA has not yet announced NEET UG 2023 result date. Once the NEET Results 2023 are declared, the direct NEET result link will be accessible at neet.nta.nic.in, the NTA's official website. In order to get the latest updates on the ntaresults.nic.in result 2023, candidates must visit the official website or visit the direct link about the latest updates for the result date and more.

NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET result official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result”

Step 3: On the NEET result login window enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin provided

Step 4: NEET scorecard 2023 appears on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download NEET 2023 result by clicking on the ‘Print’ tab and then save it until the admission process concludes

The NEET UG 2023 exam was held on May 7, 2023, in offline mode. Approximately 20.87 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across the country and eagerly await the NTA confirmation on NEET 2023 result date.

The second week of June 2023 is when the NEET 2023 results are anticipated to be released, however, there has been no official word on this yet. Candidates must monitor the official website for any announcements in order to stay informed.