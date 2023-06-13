NEET UG 2023: Result To Be Declared Today On neet.nta.nic.in- Check Cut Off, Steps To Download Scores Here

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate result, or NEET UG result 2023, will likely be declared today, June 13, 2023. Along with NEET UG 2023 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also announce the all India rank (AIR) toppers and cut-off percentiles and issue the final answer keys. The NEET result 2023 link will be available on the official website, direct link will be provided here.and neet.nta.nic.in as well as ntaresults.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2023: Answer Key

Since the NTA released the NEET UG 2023 Answer Key for the Manipur candidates on June 11 and the candidates are given a chance to raise the objection against the provisional answer key till June 12, 2023, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 result will be declared today, however, the NTA will release the official schedule for the declaration of NEET Results on the official website.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their NEET UG 2023 results from the official website following the simple steps given below.

Here's How To Download NEET UG Result 2023

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result”

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your NEET UG roll number, date of birth and other required details

Step 4: Click on Submit and your NEET UG Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your NEET scorecard and take a printout for future reference