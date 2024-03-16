NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Today At neet.ntaonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shut the registration window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) today, March 16. Interested candidates who have not yet applied should register as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. This is the final opportunity, as the NTA has already extended the registration window until March 16, 2024. The NEET 2024 form should be submitted online at exams.nta.ac.in or neet.ntaonline.in. The National Testing Agency will open an application correction window from March 18, 2024 to March 20, 2024.Over 25 lakh students have already registered for NEET UG 2024. The NEET test will be held on May 5, 2024. Last year, 20 lakh 87 thousand 462 candidates enrolled for the exam, and 20 lakh 38 thousand 596 took it. NEET UG 2024 has filled around 2 lakh medical seats.

NEET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in or neet.ntaonline.in.

2. From the homepage, aspirants should click the NEET UG link.

3. Select the online registration link and input the OTP.

4. Complete the form and upload the relevant papers.

5. Pay the fees, and submit the form.

6. Download the confirmation page and retain a copy of the form for future reference.

The NEET 2024 test will include 200 multiple-choice questions (four possibilities with a single valid answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology), with 50 questions in each subject separated into two halves (A and B). The examination will last 200 minutes and will be administered in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5:20 PM.