NEET UG Counselling 2023 Begins Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The NEET UG Counselling 2023 session is scheduled to commence on July 20. The NEET Counselling 2023 will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

According to the NEET Result 2023, over 11 lakh students are eligible to register for NEET Counselling in order to gain admission to UG programs at medical institutes such as AIIMS, JIPMER, and BHU, among others. Registrations for NEET Counselling 2023 are scheduled to begin on July 20 on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Fees

cre Trending Stories

Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ST/OBC/ PWD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PWD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/- Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration. Any SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required

Allotment Letter issued by MCC Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA. Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same) Class 10th Certificate Class 10+2 Certificate Class 10+2 Marks Sheet Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form. Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport

In addition to the aforementioned credentials, candidates will be required to present documents such as caste certificates and others as relevant.