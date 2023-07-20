NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration will be handled by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, beginning today, July 20, 2023. Students who have successfully completed the NEET UG Exam can apply for medical counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates should be aware that the registration link will most likely be activated in the first half of the day. MCC will hold NEET Counselling 2023 for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats for around 11 lakh students.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required

1. Allotment Letter issued by MCC

2. Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

3. Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

4. Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

5. Class 10th Certificate

6. Class 10+2 Certificate

7. Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

8. Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

9. Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving License/ Passport

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on, “NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1”

Login using your credentials such as registration number, password and other details.

On the new page, fill out the NEET 2023 counselling form.

Registration will take place from July 20th to July 25th, 2023.From July 22 to July 26, the choice filling and locking will be accessible.