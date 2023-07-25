trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640306
NEET UG COUNSELLING 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today on mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Interested candidates should apply on mcc.nic.in by following the following steps mentioned below, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today on mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here File Photo

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration will be closed today, July 25, 2023, by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. The selection and locking procedure is set to begin on July 22. Medical Counselling Committee conducts NEET Counselling for MBBS, BDS, and other UG Medical programmes.

Qualified students can register for counselling at mcc.nic.in, the official website. The registration period began on July 20 and will expire on July 25, 2023. Choice locking is set to expire on July 26.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to register here


1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Counselling registration link.

3. In the next step get yourself registered and pay the required application fee

4. Cross-check the details and submit the from 

5. take its printout for future reference

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration date July 20 to 25, 2023 (Up to 12 noon)
NEET Counselling 2023 Choice Filling/locking July 22 to 26 (up to 11:55 pm)
Seat allotment Process July 27 to 28, 2023
NEET UG Seat Allotment Result date 29-Jul-23
Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 30-Jul-23
Reporting/Joining July 31 to August 4, 2023
Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC August 5 to 6, 2023

Round 2 registration will take place between August 9, 2023 and August 14, 2023. The seat allocation will be made available on August 18, 2023. Candidates who have not been assigned a seat may register for Round 2.

