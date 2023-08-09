NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1 can register for Round 2 on the official website - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin accepting registrations for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 on today, August 9, 2023. Candidates who were not assigned seats in Round 1 can register for the next round at mcc.nic.in.
The MCC has successfully completed Round 1. The results were announced on July 29, 2023, and candidates were required to report to their assigned colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Seat allotment will be processed from August 16 to August 17, 2023. The preliminary seat allocation will be released on August 18, 2023.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required
- High School & Intermediate Mark Sheets
- High School & Intermediate Passing Certificate
- Identity Proof with a Photo such as Aadhar Card/Driving License, Voter ID, Ration Card, PAN Card
- Birth Certificate
- Category Certificate (If Applicable)
- EWS Certificate (If Applicable)
- Passport size photograph (Six)
- NEET 2023 Admit Card
- NEET 2023 Rank Card
- Provisional Allotment Letter
- Domicile Certificate (If Applicable)
Registration for Round 2 will be open from August 9 through August 14, 2023, according to the programme. Choice filing will take place from August 10 to 15, 2023, until 11.55 p.m., and choice locking will take place on August 15 from 3 p.m. to 11.55 p.m. After the deadline, no applicant will be able to make any changes to their choices.
