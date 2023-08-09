NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin accepting registrations for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 on today, August 9, 2023. Candidates who were not assigned seats in Round 1 can register for the next round at mcc.nic.in.

The MCC has successfully completed Round 1. The results were announced on July 29, 2023, and candidates were required to report to their assigned colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Seat allotment will be processed from August 16 to August 17, 2023. The preliminary seat allocation will be released on August 18, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required

High School & Intermediate Mark Sheets

High School & Intermediate Passing Certificate

Identity Proof with a Photo such as Aadhar Card/Driving License, Voter ID, Ration Card, PAN Card

Birth Certificate

Category Certificate (If Applicable)

EWS Certificate (If Applicable)

Passport size photograph (Six)

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET 2023 Rank Card

Provisional Allotment Letter

Domicile Certificate (If Applicable)

Registration for Round 2 will be open from August 9 through August 14, 2023, according to the programme. Choice filing will take place from August 10 to 15, 2023, until 11.55 p.m., and choice locking will take place on August 15 from 3 p.m. to 11.55 p.m. After the deadline, no applicant will be able to make any changes to their choices.