NEET UG Counselling 2023: SCET Maharashtra Application Begins From July 24- Check Details

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has launched the official website with the announcement to begin the application from July 24.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG Counselling 2023: SCET Maharashtra Application Begins From July 24- Check Details

Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has launched the official website for state quota NEET UG counselling 2023 i.e., cetcell.net.i/NEET-UG-2023. As per the currently available details, the application process for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling will be started on July 24. However, the authorities have not released the information, schedule, and other details yet.

Candidates can learn more about the application and counseling procedures, the pricing schedule, the eligibility requirements, and reservation policies in the information pamphlet.

The CET Cell has also released the cut-off marks from the previous year to help students better evaluate their chances of admission. Students can look it up to obtain an idea of the medical schools they might qualify for based on their grades and India-wide rankings. This list, however, is merely illustrative and does not assure a medical seat this year.

The first round of NEET counseling choice filling has begun, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For additional information, visit mcc.nic.in.

