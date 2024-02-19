NIFT 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

NIFT 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam on 18th Feb. The opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the NIFT entrance examination 2024 concludes today, February 19. Candidates can submit their feedback through exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT by paying ₹200 for each question challenged. The objection window will be closed at 11 pm today. Should a challenge be accepted, the NTA will revise the answer key accordingly, influencing the final results of the entrance examination. Candidates are advised to take advantage of this last chance for feedback on the provisional answer key.

NIFT 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Challenge

- Visit exams.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the 'Answer key for written test' tab.

- Match responses and raise objections online.

- Click 'Click here to submit feedback.'

- Enter roll number, date of birth, program, and question booklet series.

- Click 'Next' and select question number, observation, solution, and justification.

- Provide bank account details for payment refund if the objection is valid.

-Click 'Proceed to payment.'

The NIFT 2024 final answer key will be released after experts review raised objections. No further objections will be accepted against the final answer key. Candidates will need to pay Rs 500 to raise objections, and the process should be completed on time. Additionally, Studio test or Technology Aptitude Test (TAT) and Personal Interview (PI) along with document verification are scheduled for April. The seat allotment process is slated for May and June. Stay updated with the official website for further announcements and information.