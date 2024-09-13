Advertisement
NTA CSIR UGC NET RESULT 2024

NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2024: Candidates who registered and appeared for the July exam can now check and download their CSIR UGC NET scorecards from the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 on September 12, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam can view their scorecards on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in or on the NTA website at nta.ac.in. To access the results, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. A total of 2,25,335 candidates registered for the exam, with 1,63,529 appearing. Scorecards will not be sent to candidates by post or email.

The NTA conducted the CSIR NET exam on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024. The eligibility test was held in two shifts on the first two days—9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Over 1.6 lakh candidates participated in the exam, which was held at 348 centers across 187 cities.

"No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail. Merely appearing and possessing Score Card does not confer any right to the candidate for further selection. The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the Information Bulletin at subsequent stages,” reads the official notice.

NTA UGC NET Result 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the "CSIR UGC NET Result 2024" link. 
  • You'll be directed to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials and click on "View Results." \
  • The result PDF will appear on the screen. 
  • Review the details, download the PDF, and print a copy for future reference.

NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2024; direct link here

The NTA has removed one question from the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences paper conducted on September 25. Additionally, several questions from the Mathematical Sciences paper on the same date, and one question from the Life Sciences paper (July 26, first shift), have multiple correct answers.

