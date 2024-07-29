NTA CUET UG Result 2024 Declared At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can view their scores on the official CUET UG website at cuetug.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. The CUET UG examination took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, at various centers in 379 cities, including 26 international locations. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates participated in the exam. A re-exam was held on July 19, 2024, for affected candidates. The provisional answer key was released on July 7, with the objection window closing on July 9, 2024.

In addition to the results, the Agency has published the final answer key. This final answer key was formulated based on challenges submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. These challenges were reviewed and verified by a panel of subject experts, leading to the release of the final answer key.

CUET UG Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Click on the "CUET UG Result 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click "Submit."

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Review and download your result.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates will be awarded 5 marks for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, but no marks will be lost for unanswered questions. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG scores.