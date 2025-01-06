JEE Mains 2025: NTA Session 1 Exam City Slip To Be OUT SOON At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains City Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2025 Session 1. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The city intimation slip will provide details about the city where the candidate's JEE Main exam will be held. It will also include important information such as the candidate's name, application number, roll number, date of birth, and exam date. Candidates can download the slip by entering their application number and password or date of birth.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam will consist of two papers. Paper 1, for BE and BTech programs, will take place from January 22 to January 29 in two shifts. Paper 2, for BArch and BPlanning programs, will be held on January 30 in a single shift. The JEE Main 2025 admit card will be released three days before the exam.

JEE Mains City Slip 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip.

Log in by entering your credentials.

Your JEE Main 2025 city slip will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

According to the revised JEE Main 2025 exam pattern, Section B will no longer have optional questions. Students must answer all five questions in this section.