NTA NEET result 2020: 15.93 lakh candidates await results, here's how to check results online

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be announcing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer on Monday (October 12) at ntaneet.ac.in.

According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by October 12. However, NTA has yet not released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results. Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body -- ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in.

NEET Ranks 2020:

Along with the result, NTA would also release the NEET 2020 Rank List for All India Quota. The State-wise merit lists would be shared with the respective authorities which would conduct the counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats. For 15 per cent AIQ, the NEET Ranks and Marks are expected to vary.

NEET 2020 All-India Quota (AIQ) and State-wise Quota:

The NTA has reserved 15 per cent of seats under AIQ which include seats at government colleges (except in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, IP quota or seats reserved for wards of insured persons in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges, and at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.

Over 15 lakh candidates await NEET 2020 result:

This year, as many as 15.93 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. Though exact number of students who appeared is not available, it was shared that nearly 85-90 per cent students appeared for the examination conducted by NTA on September 13.

NEET Phase 2 exams?

The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 are most likely to get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials. NTA has reportedly asked for representations from students. However, there is no fresh update about conducting of NEET 2020 phase 2 exams for candidates who could appear due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEET 2020 cut-off marks:

NEET 2020 cut-off is expected to be higher this year as the number of test-takers was more, students and coaching centres got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.

As per NTA’s minimum qualifying criteria, candidates under General/unreserved category require at least 50th percentile points to clear the entrance test, while those under reserved categories require the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

"The NEET 2020 results, like the JEE Mains 2020 results should not take much time as NEET is the only entrance examination for medical and dental college admissions - and the counselling divided between central and states makes it a long process. The coronavirus pandemic has already had a devastating impact on the academic calendar. The delay in the results will lead to delay in counselling, admissions, and eventually, starting the semester. Since another round of NEET 2020 is to be held for the candidates who had missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 it is going to be a long procedure and everything should be done within a set period to avoid unnecessary delay," Gaurav Tyagi, Founder of Career Xpert told PNN.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. The final asnwer keys will also be made available to candidates on the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key’.

Step 3: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the NEET answer key.

The NTA had released the OMR sheet on October 5 and has also provided an option to challenge responses. The facility to challenge the NEET OMR answer sheets was available from October 5 to October 7 (6 pm). For every question challenged, candidates were required to pay a sum of Rs 1000 online as the processing fee. The payment was to be made up to 8 pm on October 7, 2020, through Debit/credit card/net banking.

Till last year, students were given the opportunity to raise objections as soon as the answer was issued. This year, there is a slight change. Candidates who appeared for NEET 2020 exam, should note that a notice regarding challenging the keys will be released later.

