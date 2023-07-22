NTA To Declare UGC NET Result 2023 Next Week On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Date, Time

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET Result 2023 next week. According to the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar, the testing agency is preparing to announce the UGC NET Results in the fourth week of July. Kumar took on Twitter to inform the candidates about the release of the UGC results.

UGC NET Result 2023 Date, Time

According to UGC Chairman, the NTA is aiming to release the UGC NET Result 2023 by July 27. The testing agency can announce the results on July 26 or 27, howerver the date and time of the declaration are not yet confirmed.



UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change. pic.twitter.com/X5JlIyadYU — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 21, 2023

Here's How To Download UGC NET Result 2023

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the UGC NET Result 2023 fron the official website following the simple steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official wesbite - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads "UGC NET 2023 Result"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your login credentials like application number and DOB

Step 4: Now click on the submit button and your UGC NET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your UGC NET result and save it for future reference.