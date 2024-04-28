NTA To Release CUET UG 2024 Admit Cards On exams.nta.ac.in In May Second Week, Check Date For City Intimation Slip Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 exam on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates will able to download their CUET UG-2024 city intimation slip from the official website by May or earlier. The CUET-UG 2024 admit cards will also be available to download in the second week of May.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) took to his official X handle wrote, "The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024."

The (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024.

Steps To Download CUET-UG 2024 Admit Card

Once released, candidates will be able to download the CUET-UG admit card from the official website following the simple steps give below

Step 1: Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads CUET UG 2024

Step 3: Now Click on the link that reads CUET UG 2024 Admit Card

Step 4: In the newly opened tab, enter your application number, and date of birth and enter your security pin

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button and your CUET UG 2024 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Now download the admit card and take a printout for future reference