NTA UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2024 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

NTA UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET city intimation slip for all exam dates except August 26, which has been postponed to August 27. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be released soon. Candidates can check the exam city slips on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. NTA has revised the UGC NET June exam date due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The exam originally scheduled for August 26 will now take place on August 27, 2024.

The city intimation slips for the exam dates of August 21, 22, and 23, 2024, have already been released. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip.

NTA UGC NET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

NTA will conduct the UGC NET examination in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, covering 83 subjects. The examination on all days will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The UGC NET June 2024 is being conducted for the following purposes: (i) the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D., and (iii) admission to Ph.D. only.