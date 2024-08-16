Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778643
NewsEducation
UGC NET EXAM CITY SLIP 2024

NTA UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2024 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET 2024: The NTA has released the UGC NET city intimation slip for the exams scheduled from August 28 to September 4, scroll down for details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NTA UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2024 Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024

NTA UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET city intimation slip for all exam dates except August 26, which has been postponed to August 27. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be released soon. Candidates can check the exam city slips on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. NTA has revised the UGC NET June exam date due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The exam originally scheduled for August 26 will now take place on August 27, 2024.

The city intimation slips for the exam dates of August 21, 22, and 23, 2024, have already been released. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip.

NTA UGC NET 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET admit card link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Download the admit card.
  • Print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2024; direct link here

NTA will conduct the UGC NET examination in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, covering 83 subjects. The examination on all days will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The UGC NET June 2024 is being conducted for the following purposes: (i) the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D., and (iii) admission to Ph.D. only.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?