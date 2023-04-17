topStoriesenglish2595820
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023 UPDATE

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical Aspirants Demand Delay Of Examination By 1 Month- Here's What They Say

NEET UG 2023 exam will take place on 7th May but students are demanding the postponement of the exam by at least a month. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical Aspirants Demand Delay Of Examination By 1 Month- Here's What They Say

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration has been closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 15. NTA will soon release the NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 and advance intimation slip. Amid all this the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing larger. This year, NEET UG 2023 has been scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023,  throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen and Paper mode (offline). Students have been writing on twitter to postpone NEET UG Exam by atleast a month. 

NEET UG 2023: Students Reactions

NEET UG 2023: Total Candidates

Over 21 lakh candidates will be appearing for the medical entrance examination. Aspirants for NEET 2023 have turned to social media platforms to call for the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two, citing the fact that they are under extreme pressure to study for the exam while also coping with State board exams and a spike in COVID cases in India. While several candidates voice their displeasure with the situation.

NEET UG 2023: When Will The Admit Card Release?

As per past trends, NTA releases the NEET UG admit card 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any time this week, students will be able to download the NEET hall tickets on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in, however an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Pattern

The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will comprise of four subjects - Physiscs, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?