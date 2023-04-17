Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical Aspirants Demand Delay Of Examination By 1 Month- Here's What They Say

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration has been closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 15. NTA will soon release the NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 and advance intimation slip. Amid all this the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing larger. This year, NEET UG 2023 has been scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023, throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen and Paper mode (offline). Students have been writing on twitter to postpone NEET UG Exam by atleast a month.

NEET UG 2023: Students Reactions

This is my humble request to you sir . pls think about the covid positivity rate and #NeetUg2023 . this year we aspirants have got very less time for preparation at least 1 month Postponement will be like a boon for us . Covid peak will be there in the month of may .@dpradhanbjp — Deep (@deep52623132) April 17, 2023

Plz postpone #NEETUG2023 #neet there is no time preparation atleast 40 to 60 days give time for preparation.. — praveen velpula (@praveen89806755) April 17, 2023

NEET UG 2023: Total Candidates

Over 21 lakh candidates will be appearing for the medical entrance examination. Aspirants for NEET 2023 have turned to social media platforms to call for the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two, citing the fact that they are under extreme pressure to study for the exam while also coping with State board exams and a spike in COVID cases in India. While several candidates voice their displeasure with the situation.

NEET UG 2023: When Will The Admit Card Release?

As per past trends, NTA releases the NEET UG admit card 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any time this week, students will be able to download the NEET hall tickets on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in, however an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Pattern

The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will comprise of four subjects - Physiscs, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.