PUNJAB BOARD RESULT 2023

pseb.ac.in PSEB 12 Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Download Punjab Board Scorecards Here

Punjab Board Result 2023: PSEB 12th Result 2023 is now available on the official website www.pseb.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download Punjab Board 12th scorecards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Declared: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Class 12 Results today, May 24. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board 12th exams this year can now check and download their PSEB 12th Board Result 2023 from the official website - www.pseb.ac.in.

Students can download their Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

PSEB Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Download Punjab Board 12th Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Ink available PSEB 12th Result 2023

Step 3A new window will open, enter your login details and submit

Step 4: Your Punjab Class 12 Result 2023 or Punjab Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout of it for all

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Direct Link

Students who are unable to access their results on the official website can check and download their PSEB 12th Result 2023 via SMS and DIgiLocker.

