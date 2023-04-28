topStoriesenglish2600294
NewsEducation
PSEB

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Declared On pseb.ac.in, Direct Link To Download Punjab Board VIII Scorecards Here

PSEB Class 8th results 2023 is now available on the official website- pseb.ac.in, scroll down for direct link to check result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Declared On pseb.ac.in, Direct Link To Download Punjab Board VIII Scorecards Here

Punjab Board Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 8th Results 2023 on its official website - pseb.ac.in today. Students who appeared for Punjab Board Class 8 exams 2023 will be able to check and download the results from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

However, students must note that the Punjab Board Class 8 scorecards will be available on th official site for dwnload from April 29, 10 am onwards. The link will be activated on the official website - pseb.ac.in

Here's How To Download PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2:  On the home page, click on the link that reads - PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 3:  Entre your roll number and other required credentials

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Live Updates

Step 4:  Click on "Submit" and your PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your result and take a printout for future reference

 PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Direct Link

The Punjab Board Vice Chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia declared the PSEB Class 8 Results via press conference and 98.01% of students passed the PSEB Class 8th 2023 exams. The pass percentage witnessed a dip this year as in 2022 board recorded 98.25 pass per cent.

This year, all the top three ranks were secured by girls. The List of the Punjab Board 8th Result 2023 toppers is as follows

Rank 1 - Lovepreet Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa 

Rank 2 - Gurankit Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa 

Rank 3 - Samarpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary school Ludhiana

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?