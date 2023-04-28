PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Declared On pseb.ac.in, Direct Link To Download Punjab Board VIII Scorecards Here

Punjab Board Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 8th Results 2023 on its official website - pseb.ac.in today. Students who appeared for Punjab Board Class 8 exams 2023 will be able to check and download the results from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

However, students must note that the Punjab Board Class 8 scorecards will be available on th official site for dwnload from April 29, 10 am onwards. The link will be activated on the official website - pseb.ac.in

Here's How To Download PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads - PSEB Class 8th Result 2023

Step 3: Entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

The Punjab Board Vice Chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia declared the PSEB Class 8 Results via press conference and 98.01% of students passed the PSEB Class 8th 2023 exams. The pass percentage witnessed a dip this year as in 2022 board recorded 98.25 pass per cent.

This year, all the top three ranks were secured by girls. The List of the Punjab Board 8th Result 2023 toppers is as follows

Rank 1 - Lovepreet Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa

Rank 2 - Gurankit Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa

Rank 3 - Samarpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary school Ludhiana