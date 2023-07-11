Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023 Registration Begins At panjiyakpredeled.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023: Registration for the Pre DElEd Examination 2023 has begun with Rajasthan Educational Departmental Examinations on July 10, 2023. All candidates who are interested in and eligible for the diploma in elementary education can register at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Candidates can register from July 10, 2023, to July 30, 2023, according to the schedule. It is strongly encouraged that all applicants register prior to the deadline; else, applications will not be allowed. Candidates must be no older than 28 years old on July 1, 2023. Candidates must have finished their 12th-grade education with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent marks or from an equivalent board in order to apply for the diploma examination.

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website - panjikapredeled.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Pre DEIED 2023 link

3. Register your details and then login

4. Fill the application form

5. Upload the necessary documents

6. Pay the required fee and submit the form

7. Download and take a printout of the form for future references

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs.400 for a single paper and Rs.500 for two papers.