topStoriesenglish2633824
NewsEducation
RAJASTHAN PRE DEIED 2023

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023 Registration Begins At panjiyakpredeled.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023: Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023: Students who are interested to appear for the exam can apply for the departmental examinations and submit their forms up to July 30, 2023 on the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023 Registration Begins At panjiyakpredeled.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023: Registration for the Pre DElEd Examination 2023 has begun with Rajasthan Educational Departmental Examinations on July 10, 2023. All candidates who are interested in and eligible for the diploma in elementary education can register at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Candidates can register from July 10, 2023, to July 30, 2023, according to the schedule. It is strongly encouraged that all applicants register prior to the deadline; else, applications will not be allowed. Candidates must be no older than 28 years old on July 1, 2023. Candidates must have finished their 12th-grade education with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent marks or from an equivalent board in order to apply for the diploma examination.

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website - panjikapredeled.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Pre DEIED 2023 link

3. Register your details and then login

4. Fill the application form

5. Upload the necessary documents

6. Pay the required fee and submit the form

7. Download and take a printout of the form for future references

Rajasthan Pre DEIED 2023; direct link here

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs.400 for a single paper and Rs.500 for two papers.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded