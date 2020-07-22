Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 expected soon on rajresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is expected to announce the Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 in the last week of July at its official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As many as 11 lakh students appeared in Rajasthan board Class 10 exam in 2020. They should follow the steps given below to check their Rajasthan Board Class 10th results:

1. Students need to first visit the RBSE's official websites

2. Students should click on the link showing class 10 results option

3. Enter your roll number and put your required details

4. Students can now see their result being displayed on the screen

5. Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for reference

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled from March 20 to 24 but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus. The exams were later held on June 29 and 30.

Notably, the RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

The Rajasthan board later announced class 12 commerce results on July 13.