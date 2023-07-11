Rajasthan University Result 2023: BA 2nd Year Result Released At uniraj.ac.in- Direct Link To Check Here

Rajasthan University Result 2023: The Rajasthan University Result 2023 for the BA 2nd year exams has been released. Students who took the Rajasthan University semester examinations can access and obtain their results through the university's official website, uniraj.ac.in. Students can access the Uniraj Results by entering their name and roll number.

The Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year 2023 exam was held from March 16th to May 31st, 2023. Students who took the tests were waiting for the results to be released. Students will be able to get Uniraj Results via SMS in addition to the Internet.

Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year Result 2023: Here’s how to download

1.Visit the official website--uniraj.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the Uniraj Result Direct Link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your roll number and other details

5. Check the Rajasthan University BA 2nd Year Result

6. Download the PDF and take a print out for the future references

Students must pass both the theory and practical tests to pass the Rajasthan University semester exam. Students must score 35% in theory papers and 50% in practical papers, according to university guidelines.