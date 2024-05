RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result DECLARED At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

RBSE Board Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan announced the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 today at 5:00 PM in a press conference. Examinees can check their scores and download provisional mark sheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, or results.digilocker.gov.in by entering their login credentials. A total of 10,60,751 students registered for the exam, with 10,39,895 appearing. The overall pass percentage is 93.03%.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Direct Link

RBSE 10th Result: Grading System

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Grading System for theory examinations uses a nine-point scale, with "A1" being the highest grade and "F" the lowest. To pass the RBSE Class 10th Board theory examination, students must secure at least an 'E'. The 2024 Rajasthan 10th Grading System assesses students' performance on this nine-point scale, ranging from A1 to F.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Exam Details

Along with the results, the board will announce the topper's name, overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other key details. The secondary exams were conducted from March 7 to March 30, with over 11 lakh students registering for the Class 10 board exams this year.

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Scores

- Visit the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Click on the 'Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024' link on the homepage.

- A new page will appear; enter the required details.

- The Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: Check Scores Via SMS

- Open the message app on any mobile phone.

- Type the following message: RAJ10 Roll Number. For example, if your roll number is 86558241, type RAJ10 86558241.

- Send this message to 56263.

- You will receive your result as a reply on the same number.

RBSE Class 10 Result: Past Trends

In 2023, 10,41,373 students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, with 9,42,360 passing. In 2022, 10,36,626 students took the exams, and 8,77,849 passed. The highest number of students appeared in 2021, with 11,52,201 candidates and 9,29,045 passing. These trends indicate a steady increase in the number of students taking and passing the exams, reflecting the board's commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

The results will be announced via a press conference, where officials will also release the names of the toppers, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other important details.