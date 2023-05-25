RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result Via SMS And Digi Locker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 today. B.D. Kalla, the state's minister of education, will make the announcement today at 3:15 pm. The press conference for the release of the Class 12th Arts stream is yet to begin. The result link will soon be made available after the press conference begins. Candidates who took the Class 12 Arts stream test can view the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, the RBSE's official website.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How To Check Via SMS

Students can use the SMS feature to check the result if there is no internet availability.

Step 1: Open the SMS App on your phone.

Step 2: Now, students can use the service by texting "RJ12" followed by "ROLL NUMBER" to 5676750 or 56263, respectively.

Step 3: The result will soon be sent to your phone. But it will only be available once the result is declared.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How To Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2023

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

Over 7 lakh students signed up to take the RBSE class 12 Arts stream exam this year. From March 9 to April 12, 2023, the 12th-grade exams for the Rajasthan Board were held. If any student is unsatisfied with his/her results, he/she has the option to apply for revaluation.