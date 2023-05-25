RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result TODAY At 3 PM On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Confirmed Date and Time Announced

RBSE Result 2023: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 12th Arts Board Results 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. Taking on Twitter, Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla announced that the RBSE 12th Arts result will be declared at 3.15 pm for over 7 lakh students.

Once released, students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023, will be able to check and download their RBSE Board Result 2023 marksheets for classes 10th and 12th from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in following the simple steps given here.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित *सीनियर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा के कला वर्ग का परिणाम आज दोपहर 3:15* बजे जारी किया जाएगा । सात लाख से भी अधिक परीक्षार्थियों ने यह परीक्षा दी है।

*परीक्षा में प्रविष्ट हुए परीक्षार्थियों के उज्जवल भविष्य एवम सफलता की कामना करता हूं ।* — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 25, 2023

Rajasthan Board has already released the RBSE 12th Results 2023 for Science and Commerce streams on May 18, however, the information regarding the announcement of results was not shared by the board prior to release.

Here's How To Download RBSE Board Result 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 or RBSE 10th Result 2023 link

Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your RBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your RBSE Board Result 2023 and take printout for future reference

The Rajasthan Education Board conducted the RBSE 10th Board Exam from March 16 to April 13 while RBSE 12th Board Exams were conducted Form March 9 to April 12. It is pertinent to note that if the official websites of the board crash on the declaration of results, candidates will be able to check their RBSE Board Result 2023 via SMS. RBSE has already declared Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on May 17.