RBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared For Science, Commerce At rajresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

RBSE Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the RBSE 12th result 2023 today on May 18, 2023. Students of Class 12, who had taken the exam, will have to log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in to check their scores. The students will be required to enter their roll number and other details to download their scorecards. Important details of the students, such as their name, roll number, subjects appeared for, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, marks secured in each subject, overall marks obtained and qualifying status are listed on the scorecard.

Those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation. The board will re-check the answer sheets of all such students and will release their revised scores.

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Log on to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

- Click on the relevant link (science or commerce) to check RBSE 12th result 2023.

- A new login window will appear on the screen.

- Key in your roll number and other details. Submit the details.

-The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check the scorecard details and download it on your device.

- Print its hard copy for future references.

Rajasthan Board Result Live Updates: Details Required To Access Result

- Roll numbers

- Class

- Districts

- Captcha code