Live Updates | RBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Arts, Commerce, Science Result To Be Declared Anytime Soon At rajresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Live: RBSE class 10th, 12th result will be announced soon, scroll down for all the latest updates.
Trending Photos
RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the results for the high school and higher secondary levels soon. The Rajasthan Board will declare the Rajasthan Board 10th Result and Rajasthan Board 12th Result on the official website, which is good news for students who are impatiently awaiting the results of their 10th and 12th grade exams. There is currently no official notification available regarding the Rajasthan Board Result 2023. All candidates can access the Rajasthan Board Result online by going to the department's official website following the release of the Rajasthan Board Exam Results.
Rajasthan Board Result 2023: Exam Date
The RBSE class 10th exams 2023 were conducted between March 16 and April 13. The RBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 9 and April 12, 2023. Class 12 practical examination was conducted between January 19 and February 18, 2023.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Rajasthan Board Result 2023
Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check RBSE Results
- Visit the official website rajresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link which reads RBSE 12th Results 2023 or RBSE 10th Results 2023
- Enter your exam roll number and date of birth
- Your RBSE 10th or 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for future references
Rajasthan Board, RBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Exam Date
Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE , 10th exam between March 16 and April 13. RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date is not announced. However, result is expected to be out in May last week.