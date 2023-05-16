Live Updates | RBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Arts, Commerce, Science Result To Be Declared Anytime Soon At rajresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the results for the high school and higher secondary levels soon. The Rajasthan Board will declare the Rajasthan Board 10th Result and Rajasthan Board 12th Result on the official website, which is good news for students who are impatiently awaiting the results of their 10th and 12th grade exams. There is currently no official notification available regarding the Rajasthan Board Result 2023. All candidates can access the Rajasthan Board Result online by going to the department's official website following the release of the Rajasthan Board Exam Results.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023: Exam Date

The RBSE class 10th exams 2023 were conducted between March 16 and April 13. The RBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 9 and April 12, 2023. Class 12 practical examination was conducted between January 19 and February 18, 2023.