Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result Declared At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Toppers’ List, Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will be declared today, May 20 at 12.30 pm. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) will release the RBSE Class 12th results for all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts) at 12.15 p.m., following which students can check their grades on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education held the Class 10 test from March 7 to March 30. The Class 12 final exam was taken between February 29 and April 4. Both exams were administered in single shifts, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream in the RBSE Class 12th Exams 2024 is 96.88 percent. The overall pass percentage in the Science stream for the RBSE Class 12th Exams 2024 is 97.73 percent. The overall pass percentage in the commerce stream is 98.95 percent.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Toppers' List

To be announced soon

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the RBSE's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Result link on the home page.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Last year trends

The 2023 Rajasthan Board 12th Arts test saw 326,413 students pass in the first division, 269,154 in the second division, and 55,855 in the third division.