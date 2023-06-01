RBSE 5th Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board 5th Result Via SMS And Digi Locker

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan Directorate of Education declared class 5th board exam results today. Using their roll numbers, students and parents may check grades on the Shala Darpan site at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. At the Bikaner IT Service Centre, the board held a press conference. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla announced the result at a press conference.

Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board 5th Arts Result Via SMS And Digi Locker

STEP 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

STEP 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number

STEP 3: Create a password and click on submit.

STEP 4: Login using your required information.

STEP 5: Click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab.

STEP 6: Select the option of 5th exam result 2023.

STEP 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.

RBSE Class 5th result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

Step 1: Launch your phone's messaging program.

Step 2: Type “RBSE5” followed by a space

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Send the SMS to 5676750.

Step 5: You will receive a reply SMS containing your RBSE 5th class result 2023