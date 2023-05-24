RBSE Result 2023: Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Arts Result To Be Announced Today? Check Latest Update

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer is expected to release the RBSE Board Results 2023 for classes 10th and 12th Arts soon on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Although the official confirmation is still pending, it is anticipated that the RBSE 10th Result 2023 and RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 will be announced today.

Please note that the Rajasthan education board has not yet provided the official schedule for the declaration of RBSE 10th and 12th Arts Result 2023. Once the schedule is released, students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 will be able to access and download their RBSE Board Result 2023 marksheets for classes 10th and 12th from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The process to check the results will be made available on the website, and students can follow the provided steps to obtain their results.

It is advisable for students to regularly check the official RBSE website for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the release of the RBSE Board Results 2023.

Here's How To Download RBSE Board Result 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 or RBSE 10th Result 2023 link

Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your RBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your RBSE Board Result 2023 and take printout for future reference

The Rajasthan Education Board successfully conducted the RBSE 10th Board Exam from March 16 to April 13, and the RBSE 12th Board Exams were held from March 9 to April 12. It is important to note that in case the official websites experience technical difficulties during the result declaration, candidates will have the option to check their RBSE Board Result 2023 through SMS.

Furthermore, the RBSE has already announced the Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 on May 17. Students can access this result on the official website of the Rajasthan Education Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As the RBSE is yet to officially confirm the date for the declaration of RBSE 10th and 12th Arts Result 2023, it is recommended that students stay updated by visiting the official website for the latest information and updates regarding the release of the results.