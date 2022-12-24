RPSC Paper Leak Today Latest News: Cancelled GK exam to be held on THIS date

RPSC Teacher's Exam 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the new date for holding the general knowledge exam which was cancelled today after the paper was leaked. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the cancellation of the GK exam for teachers' recruitment. According to the RPSC, the exam will be held on January 29 again.

"The general knowledge paper of senior teacher (secondary education department) Group C held on 24.12.2022 has been cancelled due to indispensable reasons. The said cancelled exam will now be held on 29.01.2023. The detailed schedule of the exam will be released on time," said the RPSC in a statement.

The general knowledge test for teachers recruitment in Rajasthan was cancelled today after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam, and 44 people have been arrested.

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them with the questionnaire for the teachers' recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), police said, adding the arrested included the alleged mastermind of the scam and 37 students.

Police said 37 students and seven experts were held in the Udaipur district. The alleged "mastermind" of the paper leak, Suresh Vishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur, was among those arrested. Acting on a tip-off that the paper was leaked to candidates who were coming in a private bus to Udaipur, police teams stopped a vehicle at an intersection in Bekariya police station circle this morning, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

He said the candidates travelling in the bus were found to be in possession of the leaked examination paper.

"The suspected bus was stopped. At least 37 candidates were found with the leaked paper and seven others including experts and invigilators were found with other equipment. All of them hail from Jalore district and they have been arrested," Sharma said.

Udaipur Police in the past few days has arrested three persons who tried to appear in the teacher recruitment examination as "dummy candidates".

(With agency inputs)