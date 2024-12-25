RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2024 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 (Sanskrit Education Department) recruitment exam on December 25. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the SSO portal or the RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by logging in with their credentials. Candidates can download their admit cards for the exam by logging into https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and selecting the Recruitment portal link in the Citizen Apps (G2C) section. They must bring their updated original Aadhaar card (in color) for identification at the exam center.

"Any candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center only 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. After this, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre. Therefore, candidates must be present at the examination center well before the scheduled time to enter the examination center on the day of the examination so that the security check and identification work can be completed on time,” reads the official notification.

The Senior Teacher written exam will take place on December 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2024, in two shifts: the first from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The schedule is as follows: Social Science and Hindi on December 28, G.K, Educational Psychology, and Science on December 29, Mathematics and Sanskrit on December 30, and English on December 31, 2024.

RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link for RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 exam district details on the homepage.

A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.

Click submit, and your exam district details will appear.

Check the details and download the page.

Make sure to keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates must bring the latest original Aadhaar card (in color) for identification. If the Aadhaar card photo is old or unclear, bring another valid photo ID like a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID Card. The alternative ID should have a clear and recent color photo. Also, attach a clear, recent color photo to the admit card. Candidates without a clear original photo ID will not be allowed to enter the examination center.