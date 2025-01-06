RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Released At rrb.digialm.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RRB Technician Answer Key 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the Grade 3 Technician answer key today, January 6, on their official websites. Along with the answer key, they have also provided the question papers and candidates' responses. The Grade 3 Technician examination was conducted from December 20 to December 30, 2024. RRBs are conducting this recruitment to fill 9,144 vacancies, including 1,092 for Grade 1 Signal and 8,052 for Grade 3 Technician posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notice on its official website regarding this. As per the notice, the question paper, responses, and answer key for Technician-III CEN 02/2024 will be released on January 6, 2025, at 9 AM. The answer key will be available on the website until January 11, 2025, at 9 AM. Candidates with objections to the answer key can submit them before the deadline. The objection window will also close on January 11, 2025, at 9 AM.

RRB Technician Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the regional Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “CEN 02/2024- Technician Answer Key and Question Paper.”

Enter your Registration Number and Password (as mentioned on your admit card).

The RRB Technician Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Review it and download the file.

Print a copy for future reference.

To challenge the answer key, candidates need to pay Rs 50 per question, plus applicable bank charges. The fee for that question will be refunded if the objection is found valid.