SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 To Be DECLARED Soon At Sbi.Co.In- Check Important Details Here

SBI Clerk 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipated to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 soon. The Prelims examination for SBI Clerks or Junior Associates was conducted on January 05, 06, 11, and 12, 2024. Aspirants can check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in, and access details such as SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 cut-off and expected result date. This recruitment drive by SBI advertised 8773 clerk vacancies. Successful candidates from the Prelims stage will proceed to the SBI Clerk Mains exam in 2023. The result announcement will also include cut-off marks, determining the passing status for candidates based on their respective categories.

SBI Clerk Result 2024: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Go to the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

- On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI Clerk Result 2024.”

- Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.

- Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The SBI clerk preliminary exam comprised of objective test for 100 marks. The exam was administered online for 1 hour duration consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for every wrong answer marked.