SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Released At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued the Assam Police admit card for the Physical Test on September 23. Candidates taking the SLPRB Assam Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download their admit cards from the official website, slprbassam.in. The Physical Efficiency Test includes a 3200-meter race for male candidates and a 1600-meter race for female candidates. The tests for Constable posts will commence on October 3, 2024, and candidates must report to the venue specified in their admit card. The admit card contains details such as shift timings, reporting center, and other relevant information for the test.

Candidates who have applied for multiple posts will only need to attend the PET/PST once if the standards for both positions are the same. To download their admit card, applicants must enter their application number or phone number along with their date of birth.

"The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts mentioned above. The PET consists of a 3200-meter race for male candidates and a 1600-meter race for female candidates. Candidates who have applied for multiple posts with the same race standards will need to attend the PST and PET only once for all the posts they have applied for. The PST and PET will commence from October 3, 2024. Candidates must appear for their PST and PET at the venue specified on their admit cards,” reads the official notification.

Assam Police Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website slprbassam.in.

On the homepage, click the admit card download link next to the notice titled 'E-ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL STANDARD TEST (PST) & PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) IN PURSUANCE OF NOTICE ISSUED VIDE NO. SLPRB/REC/CONST (AB & UB)/617/2023/254.'

A login page will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Applicants must be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam, providing proof of residence. They should also be fluent in Assamese or any other state language. The age limit is between 18 and 25 years as of January 1, 2023 (i.e., born between January 1, 1998, and January 1, 2005). Candidates must have passed Class XII or Class X from a government-recognized Board or Council. Candidates can contact the SLPRB helpline at 8826762317 or email slprbadmitcard@gmail.com for any issues related to downloading the admit card.