SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Objection Ends Today At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Raise Objection Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: The objection period for SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 closes today, July 4. Candidates who took the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam can access and download the answer key and response sheet PDFs from the SSC website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC enabled applicants to file objections to the answer key until 5 p.m. on August 4, 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held between July 14 and July 27, 2023. The answer key challenge window will close at 5 p.m. today. Candidates would be compelled to pay Rs 100 in order to raise objections. Learn how to use the answer key to compute your SSC CGL marks (expected).

Using the marking scheme and response sheet, candidates can estimate their SSC CGL score. For this, assign 2 points for each correct answer and subtract 0.50 points for each bad response. Now compute the score by adding and subtracting points.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: Steps to raise objections here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and login using your credentials.

Step 2: Click on the "Answer Key" tab and select the exam for which you wish to raise an objection.

Step 3: Review the answer key carefully and note down the question number and the answer option you wish to challenge.

Step 4: Click on the "Objection Form" button and fill in the necessary details, including your name, roll number, and question number.

Step 5: Pay the objection fee, which is Rs. 100 per question.

Step 6: Take a printout of the objection form and fee payment receipt for future reference.

The Tier 1 results will be released by SSC in August/September 2023. The outcome will be determined by the valid objections raised by the pupils. The SSC will develop the final answer key, which will be released following the results.