SSC CHSL Final Answer Key, Question Papers OUT At ssc.gov.in; Check Steps To Download Here

SSC CHSL 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the final answer key and question papers for tier 2 of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2023. This move is aimed at ensuring greater transparency in the examination system, benefitting the candidates who appeared for the exam. The SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key 2023 is now available for download on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice by the SSC, the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-II of the CHSL exam 2023 were uploaded on the Commission's website on March 22, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can access these materials until April 8, after which they will no longer be available for download. It is advisable for candidates to download and take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) and scorecard before the specified deadline.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

- Click on the link provided for the final answer key

- A PDF file will be displayed on the screen

- Click on the link provided within the PDF

- Enter your roll number and password, then click on login

- The SSC CHSL final answer key and question papers will be displayed

- Download the answer keys for future reference

It's worth noting that the final results for SSC CHSL 2023 were declared in February, with a total of 1,211 candidates provisionally shortlisted for appointment. Additionally, the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have been made available on the SSC's old website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their individual marks until March 24 by logging in with their registered ID and password.