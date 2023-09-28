SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the SSC CHSL Result 2023 for the Tier 1 Exam on September 27, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can access their results at ssc.nic.in, the official website. Tier II Exam will be taken by qualified applicants. The exam for SSC CHSL Tier 1 was held from August 2, 2023, to August 17, 2023. The result for the exam has been uploaded along with the cutoff and number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in the Tier II Exam.

"Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. Final answer keys have been used for evaluation," reads the official notice.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Here's how to download

1. Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

2. Then select the Result tab on the homepage

3. Select the CHSL tab and the link for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 result will be displayed

4. Click and download the pdf

5. Keep a copy of the same

SSC has also published the date for the CHSL Tier II Exam. The tentative date is November 2, 2023. Candidates are recommended, however, to check the commission's website on a regular basis for any changes in the timetable.