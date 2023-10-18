SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key, Scorecard 2023 RELEASED On ssc.nic.in- Direct Link And Steps To Check Scores Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key and scorecard today, 18 October 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) can check and download the final answer key, question papers, and the scorecard from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The SSC has announced the SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2023 on September 27, 2023. Now the individual SSC CHSL scorecards 2023 of candidates have been released. The exam for SSC CHSL Tier 1 was held from August 2, 2023, to August 17, 2023. The result for the exam has been uploaded along with the cutoff and number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in the Tier II Exam.

SSC CHSL Result 2023: Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Here's How To Check Scores

1. Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

2. Then select the Result tab on the homepage

3. Select the CHSL tab and the link for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 result will be displayed

4. Click and download the pdf

5. Keep a copy of the same

SSC has also published the date for the CHSL Tier II Exam. The tentative date is November 2, 2023. Candidates are recommended, however, to check the commission's website on a regular basis for any changes in the timetable. Candidates will be required to enter their Registered ID and Password at the login window of the website to access the final answer key, question papers, and scorecards.