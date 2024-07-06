SSC CPO Answer Key 2024 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC CPO Answer Key 2024: The SSC CPO answer key 2024 was soon made available by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who took the exam can find the provisional SSC CPO answer key 2024 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The response sheet and SSC CPO Answer Key 2024 have been made available by the SSC. The response sheet presents the answers that candidates have submitted, while the answer key indicates the right answers to the questions. Candidates are allowed to raise objections if they have any concerns. SSC conducted the CPO exam on June 27, 28, and 29, 2024. The SSC CPO 2024 answer key can only be accessed and downloaded by candidates who have logged in with their registration number and password.

The SSC CPO Answer Key 2024 has been made released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and the period for filing objections has been extended. Applicants have until the commission-established deadline to pay Rs. 100 per challenge to submit their objections online. Applicants must submit the objection form along with any supporting documentation or evidence that refutes any of the key answers.

SSC CPO Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and look for the answer key PDF link.

Step 3: To view the answer key, open the PDF.

Step 4: Fill out the registration form.

Step 5: Download the Answer Key for SSC CPO SI.

The objective of the SSC recruiting drive is to fill 4,187 positions overall. Of these, 4,001 places are reserved for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces, 125 spots are set aside for male candidates seeking to be Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Delhi Police, and 61 spots are reserved for female candidates.