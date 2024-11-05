SSC GD 2024-25 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

SSC GD Correction Window 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the correction window for the SSC GD 2025 application form on November 5, 2024. Candidates wishing to make changes to their application for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025, can do so via the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The correction window is available from today and will close on November 7, 2024.The recruitment exam for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau is being conducted to fill 39,481 vacancies. The registration process began on September 5 and concluded on October 14, 2024.

“In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled Online Application Form, the candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ facility for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the Online Application Form through any mode of communications viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” reads the official website.

SSC GD Correction Window 2025: Steps to edit here

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the login link and enter your credentials.

Once logged in, your application form will appear on the screen.

Review the form carefully and make the necessary corrections.

After making changes, click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The SSC GD exam will consist of objective-type questions in a computer-based format, with each question carrying two marks. The exam will be divided into four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.