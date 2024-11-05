Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2816037https://zeenews.india.com/education/ssc-gd-2024-25-application-form-correction-window-opens-today-at-ssc-gov-in-check-steps-to-edit-here-2816037.html
NewsEducation
SSC GD APPLICATION FORM 2025

SSC GD 2024-25 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

SSC GD Correction Window 2025: Requests for changes, corrections, or modifications to the online application form submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, regardless of the mode of communication used, scroll down for more information.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SSC GD 2024-25 Application Form Correction Window Opens Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

SSC GD Correction Window 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the correction window for the SSC GD 2025 application form on November 5, 2024. Candidates wishing to make changes to their application for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025, can do so via the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The correction window is available from today and will close on November 7, 2024.The recruitment exam for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau is being conducted to fill 39,481 vacancies. The registration process began on September 5 and concluded on October 14, 2024.

“In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled Online Application Form, the candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ facility for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the Online Application Form through any mode of communications viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” reads the official website.

SSC GD Correction Window 2025: Steps to edit here

  • Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the login link and enter your credentials.
  • Once logged in, your application form will appear on the screen.
  • Review the form carefully and make the necessary corrections.
  • After making changes, click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The SSC GD exam will consist of objective-type questions in a computer-based format, with each question carrying two marks. The exam will be divided into four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK