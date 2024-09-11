SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024 Released At rect.crpf.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC GD Constable 2024: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released admit cards for the SSC GD Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled for September 11, 2024. Candidates appearing for the PST, PET, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (DME) can download their hall tickets from the official CRPF website, rect.crpf.gov.in. As per the official announcement, the PST, PET, followed by Document Verification/Medical Examination (DV/DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) for the CT (GD) Exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB will commence on September 23, 2024. This process applies to qualified candidates shortlisted from the Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has streamlined the recruitment process by integrating the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) into one comprehensive session.

SSC GD Constable 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official CRPF website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the 'SSC GD Constable PST/PET Admit Card 2024' link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you'll need to enter your login credentials. Step 4: Once you've entered the required details, click 'Submit.'

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully review all the information on the admit card.

Step 7: Download the admit card and print a copy for future use.

The SSC GD exam aims to fill 46,617 vacancies across several forces, including 12,076 posts in BSF, 13,632 in CISF, 9,410 in CRPF, 1,926 in SSB, 6,287 in ITBP, 2,990 in AR, and 296 in SSF.