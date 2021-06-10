SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: Exam notification to release today? Check details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the exam notification for recruitment of Constable (General Duty or GD) soon.

To fill the GD posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, SSC is likely to notify about the GD examination 2021 between June 10- 15, as per media reports. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Interested candidates are advised to keep checking SSC’s official website — ssc.nic.in for updates.

The recruitment of GD constable will fill nearly 40 thousand posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Indian citizens who have passed Class 10 from a recognized board can apply for the SSC GD exam. They should have scored at least 50 percent in Class 10. The age limit to apply for this national-level examination recruiting candidates for an entry-level job is 18 to 23 years.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exams, a physical test and verification of documents.

Earlier, SSC GD constable notification was scheduled to release in the first week of May but was postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The commission had declared that the notification will be out after “assessing the situation” caused by the deadly pandemic.

Live TV