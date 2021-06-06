SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: Exam notification to be out soon, check qualification and other details

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to soon release the exam notification for recruitment of Constable (General Duty or GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

It is expected that the notification for SSC GD examination 2021 will be released before June 15, as per media reports. However, there has been no official statement from SSC on this yet.

Interested candidates are advised to keep a tab on SSC’s official website — ssc.nic.in for updates.

Earlier, SSC GD constable notification was scheduled to release in the first week of May, but was postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The commission had declared that the notification will be out after “assessing the situation” caused by the deadly pandemic.

The recruitment will fill nearly 40 thousand posts of GD constable.

Eligibility criteria:

Indian citizens who have passed Class 10 from a recognised board can apply for the SSC GD exam. They should have scored at least 50 percent in Class 10. The age limit to apply for this national-level examination recruiting candidates for an entry-level job is 18 to 23 years.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exams, a physical test and verification of documents.

