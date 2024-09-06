SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins For More Than 39,000 Posts At ssc.gov.in- Check Eligiblity And Other Details Here

SSC GD Constable 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced 39,481 vacancies for the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2024-25. The notification was released on September 5, 2024, and interested candidates can apply on the official website, ssc.gov.in, until October 14, 2024. This recruitment includes positions for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Originally scheduled for release on August 27, 2024, the notification was delayed due to administrative reasons. The last date to apply for the SSC GD 2025 exam was set for October 5, but the schedule may be revised due to the postponement.

The computer-based exam (CBT) is tentatively scheduled for January-February 2025. It will cover four subjects: Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Language (English/Hindi), each with 20 questions worth 2 marks, totaling 160 marks. A penalty of 0.50 marks will be deducted for incorrect answers. Candidates who qualify for the CBT will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Successful candidates will then undergo document verification, followed by a medical examination.

SSC GD Constable 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aged between 18 and 23 years as of January 1, 2025, are eligible to apply for these posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per the government guidelines.

SSC GD Constable 2025: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in and complete the one-time registration process.

Once registered, you will be able to apply for any examination.

Click on 'Apply,' and you will be redirected to a new page.

Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Don't forget to print a copy of the application for future reference.

SSC GD constable 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100 (Rupees One Hundred Only). However, women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the fee. The payment can be made online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay debit cards.