SSC JE 2024 Registration Ends On April 18 At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

SSC JE registration 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on April 18, 2024. Ahead of the deadline, the commission has sent an important notice to candidates. According to the commission, candidates who wish to compete for the Junior Engineer Examination, 2024, are urged to submit their online application well before the closing date.

"It is hereby informed in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 18.04.2024 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of application shall be granted under any circumstances,” as per the official notice.

SSC JE registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the home page, click the Apply Online option.

Candidates must register and log in to their account.

Fill out the application form and pay the money.

After submitting, download the page.

Keep a printout for future use.

The window and application form correction window extends from February 22, 2024 to February 23, 2024. According to the schedule, CBT Paper 1 is tentatively scheduled from June 4, 2024 to June 6, 2024. Candidates applying for positions with age limits of up to 30 years and up to 32 years. The age limit has been lowered for reserved category candidates.