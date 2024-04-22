SSC JE Application Correction Window Opens Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

SSC JE Application 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application form correction session for the Junior Engineer (JE) test 2024 today, April 22. Candidates who have completed the SSC JE 2024 registration process can make modifications to the required fields by tomorrow, April 23. To log in and amend the SSC JE application form 2024, candidates will need to enter their login credentials, which include their registration number and password. Candidates can make changes to their name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, gender, and matriculation roll number on the SSC JE 2024 application form 2024.

To check the status of the SSC JE application form for 2024, candidates must click the "View Application Status of SSC JE" button and input their registration number, date of birth, gender, and captcha.

SSC JE Application 2024: Steps to edit form here

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your SSC GD registration number and the password you obtained at registration.

Step 3: Review and correct any problems in your application form.

Step 4: Verify all of the information you've entered.

Step 5: After making any necessary adjustments, submit the amended application form.

Candidates who have applied for SSC JE 2024 can check its status on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. By checking the application status, users can determine whether or not their application has been accepted by SSC.